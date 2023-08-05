Conjunctivitis outbreak: Here's how Colour Therapy can help

One of the most worrisome ailments during the monsoon is a virus flu that hits the eye called conjunctivitis or pink eye. Over the past few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of conjunctivitis and eye flu patients.

Pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. This membrane is called the conjunctiva. When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they're more visible. This is what causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink. Hence, conjunctivitis is often called pink eye. Different types of pink eye can happen with slightly different symptoms, but in general, it’s important to talk with a doctor if you start to experience:

pink or red-toned eyes

a gritty feeling in your eyes

watery or thick discharge that builds up on your eyes at night

itchiness in your eyes

abnormal amount of tears

Sensitivity to light, called photophobia - hence the recommended use of sunglasses

For the most part, pink eye or conjunctivitis is treated with over the counter antibacterial eye drops. The ailment has a cycle of two-three days. Should it persist, then there could be serious eye conditions that could have caused eye redness. These conditions may cause eye pain, a feeling that something is stuck in your eye, blurred vision and light sensitivity. If you experience these symptoms, seek urgent care. In any event, if infected, people who wear contact lenses need to stop wearing their contacts as soon as pink eye symptoms begin. If your symptoms don't start to get better within 12 to 24 hours of administering eye drops, make an appointment with your eye doctor to make sure you don't have a more serious eye infection related to contact lens use.

How Colour Therapy works

Conjunctivitis can also be treated by Ayurvedic Acupressure combined with Colour Therapy. According to this system of holistic healing, there are ten horizontal meridians and 10 vertical meridians on every finger and thumb. Colour therapy is backed by vedic science that is being validated by modern research techniques at the Institute of Ayurvedic Acupuncture Allahabad (Prayagraj).

What to do

For pink eye, make thick dots on index fingers of both hands using the following coloured felt pens as prescribed in the figures.

Light blue increases the fire and reduces air (contagion) elements. Yellow and orange increase the earth and reduce the water (contagion) element. Violet and Black to heal the eye and improve vision, and pink colour to counter the infection (as shown in the figures).