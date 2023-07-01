Managing hemoglobin deficiency with Colour Therapy

Pic: Freepik

If a disease or condition affects your body’s ability to produce red blood cells, your hemoglobin levels may drop. When your hemoglobin level is low, it means your body isn’t getting enough oxygen, making you feel very tired and weak.

A low hemoglobin level may be a sign of several conditions, including different kinds of anemia and cancer. Healthcare providers first diagnose low hemoglobin by taking samples of your blood and measuring the amount of hemoglobin in it. This is a hemoglobin test. They may also analyze different types of hemoglobin in your red blood cells, or hemoglobin electrophoresis.

Based on the findings health care providers may prescribe a complete blood count (CBC) blood test. It's used to look at overall health and find a wide range of conditions, including anemia, infection and leukemia.

What can we do at home to treat low hemoglobin?

Many things can cause low hemoglobin, and most of the time you can’t manage low hemoglobin on your own. But eating a vitamin-rich diet can help maintain your red blood cells. Generally speaking, a balanced diet with a focus on important nutrients is the best way to maintain healthy red blood cells and hemoglobin. Here are some suggestions:

Eating iron rich animal protein like fish and meat

Vegetarians and vegans can source it from: Leafy vegetables, like kale and spinach; lentils, beans and peas; nuts and dried berries

Treating yourself with Colour Therapy

Hemoglobin bound to oxygen absorbs blue-green light, which means that it reflects red-orange light into our eyes, appearing red. That’s why blood turns bright cherry red when oxygen binds to its iron. Without oxygen connected, blood is a darker red color.

Sometimes blood can look blue through our skin. Maybe you’ve heard that blood is blue in our veins because when headed back to the lungs, it lacks oxygen. But this is wrong; human blood is never blue. The bluish color of veins is only an optical illusion. Blue light does not penetrate as far into tissue as red light. If the blood vessel is sufficiently deep, your eyes see more blue than red reflected light due to the blood’s partial absorption of red wavelengths.

The Acupressure Research Training and Treatment Institute – Prayagraj has developed Colour therapy to treat Hemoglobin deficiency based on Rishi Kanva Ayurvddic system.

By applying orange, green, and light blue colours (see figure) with sketch pens used for drawing.