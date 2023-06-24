Spinal Cord Disorder: THIS treatment can help manage it

The care of spinal cord dysfunction has advanced significantly over the past two decades. Management and treatment of neurologic and non-neurologic complications of chronic myelopathies ensure that each patient will be able to maximize their functional independence and quality of life.

The spinal cord is divided into four areas, any of which can be affected by spinal cord disorders. These areas include:

Cervical (neck)

Lumbar (upper back region)

Thoracic (lower back region)

Sacral (pelvis)

Symptoms of spinal cord disorder

Weakness or paralysis of limbs

Loss of sensation

Changes in reflexes

Loss of urinary or bowel control

Uncontrolled muscle spasms

Back pain

Causes

Spinal cord disorders can originate from either outside or inside the spinal cord. Damage from the outside of the cord is caused by compression of the spinal cord or injury. The spinal cord may be compressed due to a bone fracture, spinal degeneration, or abnormalities, such as a hematoma, tumor or herniated disk.

Damage from inside the spinal cord can be caused by a number of disorders, such as:

Fluid-filled cavities

Blockage of blood supply

Vitamin deficiency

Autoimmune diseases

Multiple sclerosis

Syphilis

Treating spinal cord disorders

Treatment for spinal cord disorders depends on the location and severity of the condition. For some, the causes may be irreversible, but treatment at the direction of your health care team will help prevent further complications.

Treatment for spinal cord disorders may include:

Physical or occupational therapy

Activity modification

Surgery when necessary

The use of medications to help control issues such as: Bowel and bladder dysfunctions Pain Muscle spasticity Blood pressure Other health issues



Follow up care with a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist who can assist and oversee a long-term rehab therapy plan.

Colour Therapy

The Acupressure Research Training and Treatment Institute has been working on research done by our ancient Rishis and treating patients by various Ayurveda acupressure Seed, Magnet, and Color therapies and developed protocols for these treatments so that every common person can learn and carryout self-healing so that health care could be made affordable. By following this practice a person will be able treat self as soon as any health problem crops up and get alright. This way we can save ourselves from falling seriously sick and remain healthy.

The Color treatment for chronic spinal cord disorders derived from Rishi Katyayan is to apply with sketch pen Black, Light Blue, Yellow Orange Red colors to the Ring finger of the Left hand all around an the horizontal meridians numbers as shown in the figure.

Meridian 0 Black Color

Meridian 2 Light Blue Color

Meridian 3 Light Blue Color

Meridian 4 Yellow Color

Meridian 5 Orange Color

Meridian 7 Red Color

And on the nail of the Ring finger Black Color all around the periphery.

(Caution: If anyone feels uneasy after applying colors as given above, please wash your hands and remove all the colors applied)



