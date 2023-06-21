28 Tests in One Blood Test Package? Know More! |

There are many helpful blood test packages that consist of a variety of diagnostic tests to check for different health conditions and evaluate the body's overall functioning. One of the most common and reliable of these is complete blood count or CBC. Read on to learn about the importance of CBC test, its components, role in diagnosing various conditions, the CBC test price and how you can book a convenient and affordable test from the comfort of your home.

What is CBC?

A CBC is a commonly performed blood test that provides valuable insights into a person's health status. By measuring and counting different types of blood cells, this test aids in identifying various conditions and disorders.

What Does CBC Involve?

CBC involves the analysis of a blood sample, typically extracted from a vein in your arm. This blood test package includes a variety of tests. The CBC test by Apollo consists of 28 separate tests that measure all the different components of your blood which include:

Red blood cells (RBCs): These cells carry oxygen from the lungs to all parts of your body.

White blood cells (WBCs): These cells play a crucial role in fighting infections and diseases. There are primarily five types of white blood cells, and a CBC test measures the number of white cells in the blood. Further, CBC with differential provides a breakdown of different types of WBCs.

Platelets: These small cell fragments help in blood clotting, preventing excessive bleeding and promoting wound healing.

Haemoglobin: It is a protein present in red blood cells that binds to oxygen and transports it throughout your body.

Hematocrit: It indicates the proportion of your blood that consists of red blood cells.

Mean corpuscular volume (MCV): It determines the average size of your RBCs.

When is CBC needed?

CBC tests are necessary if you experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness, bleeding, bruising, nausea, vomiting, fever, joint pain, irritation or swelling in the body, heart rate irregularities, or blood pressure problems. These symptoms may indicate the need for a CBC test to identify underlying conditions or disorders.

What is the Purpose of CBC?

CBC plays a crucial role in routine physical exams and medical assessments. The test is ordered by healthcare providers for several reasons, including:

Detecting Abnormalities : CBCs help identify any irregularities in your blood that could indicate the presence of diseases or health issues.

Diagnosing and Monitoring : CBCs are used to diagnose and monitor a wide range of disorders, conditions and infections.

Evaluating Overall Health : CBCs provide valuable insights into your overall health by examining the composition and characteristics of your blood cells.

Ruling out Conditions : By conducting a CBC test, healthcare providers can rule out specific disorders, conditions or diseases that may have similar symptoms to ensure accurate diagnosis.

Monitoring Blood Diseases: CBCs are instrumental in monitoring the progression and treatment effectiveness of various blood diseases, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding patient care.

What Can a CBC Test Detect?

CBC allows healthcare providers to identify and assess various conditions, diseases, infections, and disorders, such as:

Anaemia, which occurs when there is a deficiency of red blood cells, leading to inadequate oxygen transport throughout the body

Bone marrow disorders, like myelodysplastic syndromes, which affect the bone marrow's ability to produce healthy blood cells

Blood disorders, such as agranulocytosis, thalassemias and sickle cell anaemia, that affect the composition and function of blood cells

Infections, which lead to abnormalities in white blood cell counts, affecting the immune system

Certain types of cancer, including lymphoma and leukaemia

Side effects of chemotherapy and certain prescription medications

Potential deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals

