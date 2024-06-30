'Underground Power Cabling Works Worth ₹70 Crore Are Being Executed In Curtorim,' Says Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco

Margao: Curtorim independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco on Saturday informed that underground power cabling works worth over Rs 70 crore are being executed in the constituency.

Once completed by 2025, the project will give relief to the people of villages in the Curtorim constituency, including Curtorim, Raia, Rachol and Camurlim.

Statement Of Curtorim Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco

Addressing the media, the independent MLA pointed out that the people have been facing hardships due to power outages in the villages. “There are a host of reasons behind the power outages, including the issue of the line and transformers,” he said.

The Curtorim MLA said most of the power issues plaguing the villages in the constituency will be addressed by March 2025. “The underground cabling project has started in Maina Curtorim village. As of now, around 30 per cent of the underground cabling work has been completed,” he said, exuding confidence that the project will be completed and commissioned by March 2025.

To a query on the plans to set up a power sub-station at Sonsodo, Reginaldo admitted that the plan did not fructify for want of land. He, however, said the government is in the process of allotting around 3,000 square metres of land from the property acquired by the Margao Municipal Council opposite Sonsodo.

The Curtorim MLA acknowledged the help and support extended by the power department staff, including officials and linesmen in attending to the power disruptions. “We understand the manner in which they are working on the ground. They too are human beings and have families. There may be black sheep everywhere, but we have to appreciate the good work put in by the honest staff,” he said.

Reginaldo Lourneco On Completion Of Long-Pending Projects

Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourneco on Saturday said work on the two long-pending projects of spacious buildings for a police station and Primary Health Centre will start soon.

He said the government has issued the work order for an independent building to house the Maina-Curtorim police station building at Sonsodo. Though the architect has cleared the design for the police station building, Reginaldo said he has urged the authorities to change the facade of the building to give the structure the village feature.

He said the police station project was not moving at a fast pace for a host of reasons. “Since last year, the survey of the area was pending, which I have now got done in the last eight days,” he said, adding that the foundation stone for the police station project is likely to be laid in the next 10-15 days.

The Curtorim MLA further said that the government has issued the work order for the construction of a Curtorim Primary Health Centre building. “Work on the project will be executed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation,” the MLA stated.