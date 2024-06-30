Goa: SIT Files Chargesheet Against 5 People Involved In Mumbai Resident's Land Grab Case

Panaji: Notorious accused Mohd Suhail and Rajkumar Maithi are among five persons chargesheeted in yet another land grab case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT-Land Grab).

The chargesheet pertains to the FIR registered following a complaint by Mark Lobo, a resident of Miramar and a native of Mumbai. The case was transferred from Mapusa Police Station to the SIT (LG) after it was constituted to exclusively investigate land grab cases.

Read Also Goa: Pradnya Caro Eyes Triple Crown In Thrilling Table Tennis Tournament Finals

Statement Of SIT SP Rahul Gupta

SIT SP Rahul Gupta informed that the accused Damodar Sinai Kakodkar, his wife Gulab; both residents of Ponda, Amrut Govekar of Anjuna and Karnataka natives Maithi and Suhail are facing charges under sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 201 (destruction of evidence) reads with 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

“The chargesheet is filed before the JMFC Mapusa. This is the fifth chargesheet filed by SIT Land Grabbing. More chargesheets are in the pipeline,” Gupta said.

The SIT, formed in 2022, registered 111 FIRs and made several arrests including government employees.