Goa: Pradnya Caro Eyes Triple Crown In Thrilling Table Tennis Tournament Finals

Panaji: The YMCA All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis tournament, held at the Indoor Stadium in Campal, Panaji, under the aegis of the Goa Table Tennis Association, has reached a thrilling climax with Pradnya Caro setting herself up for a potential triple crown. After a series of intense matches, the semi-final results have set the stage for exciting finals in multiple categories.

The U-17 girls' semis saw Pradnya Caro demonstrating excellent form by defeating Riya Gopi 3-1, and Ishita Colaso maintaining a dominant performance with a fine 3-0 victory over Sanisha Sinha. This sets up a highly anticipated final between Pradnya Caro and Ishita Colaso who too will be eyeing a triple, having previously reached finals in U13 and U15 Girls singles.

Read Also Goa: Velsao Villagers Heave Sigh Of Relief After Forest Department Captures Crocodile

The U-19 girls' semis featured Anushri Naik defeating Ishita Colaso 3-1 and Pradnya Caro winning a tight match against Urvi Surlakar 3-2. The final will see Anushri Naik face Pradnya Caro in another thrilling encounter. The women’s semis saw Pradnya Caro overcoming Neeza Kamat 3-2 and Urvi Surlakar defeating Ishita Colaso 3-1. The final will be a clash between Pradnya Caro and Urvi Surlakar.

About Veterans Doubles Semi-Finals

In the veterans doubles semis, Deepak Gopani and Prashant Kaisare defeated Sachin Soares and Yusuf Shaikh 3-1, while Ratnadeep Shivani and Shawn Soares narrowly overcame Noel Estibeiro and Neeraj Kannure 3-2.

In the Para Standing Semis, Alex Albuquerque defeated Gopal Naik 3-0, and Ritesh Vaigankar triumphed over Vinayak Mahindrakar 3-1. In the Para WheelChair semis, Lloyd Fernandes secured a 3-0 victory over Stany D’Souza, and Moises Rodrigues won against Vishant Nagvekar 3-1. The finals will be held on Sunday, 3 pm onwards at Campal.