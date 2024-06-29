Goa: Velsao Villagers Heave Sigh Of Relief After Forest Department Captures Crocodile

Vasco: Villagers and farmers of Velsao heaved a sigh of relief after the forest department on Friday successfully trapped a crocodile which had been spotted in the fields.

Responding swiftly to concerns from villagers on Thursday, forest department officials arrived at the site to survey the area.

While appealing to residents not to panic, the forest team strategically placed a cage near the lake to trap the crocodile. By Friday morning, their efforts paid off, and the crocodile was safely trapped in the cage.

Statement Of MLA Anton Vas

MLA Anton Vas commended the prompt action of the forest department.

“This was the first time a crocodile was spotted in Velsao, even though there have been sightings in other parts of Cortalim constituency," said Vas.

Roquezinho D'Souza, president of the Pale Tole Xetkaranche Association and a social worker, also praised the Forest Department's efforts.

“The villagers had also helped by setting up the cage and providing bait. The forest department worked tirelessly, even in heavy rains, to ensure the crocodile was caught. The trapping of the crocodile has brought much-needed peace to Velsao, allowing farmers to return to their fields without fear,” said D'Souza.