Shah Jahan didn't invite quotation to build Taj Mahal: Govind Gaude on norm violation charge

Panaji: Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Wednesday sought to defend his department's action of allotting the renovation work of iconic Kala Academy building in Panaji, saying that Shah Jahan had not invited quotation to construct Taj Mahal.

He made the statement while speaking during the ongoing monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Speaking during the Question Hour, Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai sought to know why certain procedures were bypassed by the Art and Culture Department while allotting Rs 49 crore work order to renovate the Kala Academy building in the state capital.

Defending his action, Gaude said, "Taj Mahal is ever lasting and beautiful because Shah Jahan did not ask for quotation to construct it in Agra. My esteemed colleague must have certainly visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Its construction began in 1632 and completed in 1653. But even today it looks beautiful and everlasting."

"Why do you think it is so? Because Shah Jahan didn't invite quotations when building the Taj Mahal and for 390 years it remains as it was," he added.

Sardesai had alleged that the department had given the work of renovation to Techton Buildcons Private Limited by violating the Central Public Works Department's manual.

Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.