Setback for Goa Police as Curlies owner gets bail

Mapusa: In a setback to Goa Police, a Mapusa court on Wednesday granted bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in the Sonali Phogat death case.

The special court also rejected a police request seeking custody of the other two accused who were also arrested under the NDPS Act and are presently in judicial custody.

While declaring the verdict in the open court, the Adhoc District Judge Sharmila Patil said, “bail is granted” while also declaring that she has rejected the Anjuna police application for police custody of the other accused.

She, however, imposed stiff conditions that the petitioner Edwin Nunes should not enter the Curlies restaurant until the chargesheet is filed and he should not leave the State without permission of the court.

He should also furnish a bond of Rs 30,000 with two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.