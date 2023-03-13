Rs 15-cr underground power cabling for 2 key Vasco roads

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar on Thursday said underground cabling on two key roads, FL Gomes road and Swatantra Path, in Vasco would be taken up at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Salkar was speaking to reporters after inspecting the Swatantra Path ahead of the Vasco Shigmotsav with electricity department officials in the presence of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Councillors Shami Salkar and Girish Borker.

"We saw King Momo struggling through the overhead electrical wires during Carnival and I got electricity officials for an inspection on the Swatantra Path, which hosts the Carnival and Shigmotsav celebrations,” said Salkar.

“Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has sanctioned the underground cabling work for Rs 15 crore and estimates are ready for the FL Gomes road and Swatantra Path. Work may begin within a month. Once the underground cabling is done, there will be no overhead wires and we will not face issues for Carnival and Shigmotsav again," said Salkar.

"I have also requested them to take up works on the middle road and estimates could go to Rs 20-25 crore. Once all three roads are taken up and the entire city area is covered, we can then take up underground cabling in the suburbs like Mangor, Baina etc.”