 President's Goa Visit: Flight Passengers Asked To Reach Dabolim Airport Early
An advisory issued by the state police said traffic on the road from Dabolim to Dona Paula and further inside Panaji city would be restricted from 3.15 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Dabolim Airport | The Goan Network

The Goa police have appealed to people scheduled to take flights from the Dabolim airport on Tuesday evening to reach the airport early due to restricted traffic movement owing to the President's visit.

An advisory issued by the state police said traffic on the road from Dabolim to Dona Paula and further inside Panaji city would be restricted from 3.15 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.

State Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a post on X on Monday said, “In view of the visit of Hon'ble President of India to Goa, those passengers who have to fly from Dabolim say at 5 pm/6pm, and 7 pm they must reach the airport by 3.30 pm as traffic movement would be restricted after 3.45 pm on roads leading to Dabolim." 

Traffic flow to be affected on account of President's visit

Traffic flow would be affected on Tuesday on the stretches of National Highway 566 from Dabolim Airport to Verna, NH66 Verna to Bambolim, GMC to Dona Paula, Dona Paula to Miramar Circle, Miramar Circle to Bandodkar statue, the police said.

President Droupadi Murmu's 3-day Goa visit schedule

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address the state legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said.

On Tuesday, Murmu will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

On Wednesday, Murmu will attend the Goa University's convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. She would later interact with members of vulnerable tribal groups in the coastal state, he said.

The President will also address the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, the official said. 

