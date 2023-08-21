President Droupadi Murmu's Goa Visit: Here's List Of Routes For Commuters To Avoid

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu | The Goan Network

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to embark on an official three-day visit to Goa, commencing on August 22nd and concluding on August 24th. During this visit, she will engage in several significant activities, including addressing the state legislative assembly and presiding over the convocation ceremony of Goa University at Raj Bhavan's Durbar Hall in Dona Paula.

Furthermore, her itinerary encompasses visits to prominent landmarks, such as the historic 17th-century Portuguese Fort Aguada, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, which houses the revered relics of St. Francis Xavier, and the renowned Shantadurga Temple in Ponda.

President Droupadi Murmu to meet tribals in Goa

In addition to these official engagements, President Murmu is scheduled to engage with members of tribal communities within the coastal state, as per the official statement released.

The stringent security measures implemented will lead to temporary road closures in various parts of the state. To assist commuters in navigating during this three-day event, here is a list of routes and areas that should be avoided due to the security measures in place.

List of routes to avoid on account of President's scheduled Goan visit

Day 1 - August 22, 2023

NH 566: Dabolim Airport to Verna

NH 66: Verna to Bambolim

Goa Medical College to Dona Paula

Dona Paula to Miramar Circle

Miramar Circle to Bandodkar Statue

Day 2 - August 23, 2023

Raj Bhavan to Bambolim

NH 66: Bambolim to Porvorim

Atal Setu

Day 3 - August 24, 2023

Raj Bhavan to Bambolim

NH 66: Bambolim to Merces Junction

NH 748: From Merces Junction to GVM Circle, Ponda

NH 566: From GVM Circle to Borim Bridge

Borim Bridge to IDC Verna

NH 566: From IDC Verna to Dabolim Airport