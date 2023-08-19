 Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray Incident

Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray Incident

The Commission claims the one-month suspension is humiliating for the five Class XI students, and sought compliance report on the recommendation within one week.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
11 students admitted to MPH Hospital | The Goan Network

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the Education Department to immediately lift the suspension of five students from Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School, Bicholim in connection with the pepper spray incident. 

The Commission claims the one-month suspension is humiliating for the five Class XI students, and sought compliance report on the recommendation within one week.

Students fell ill after pepper spray incident

The students fell ill after some of their peers used pepper spray in a Std 11 classroom. The school promptly shifted the affected students to the Bicholim Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical attention. 

Read Also
11 Schoolgirls Hospitalized In Goa After Being Pepper-Sprayed By Fellow Students; CM Orders Probe
article-image

11 students transferred to Mapusa Hospital

Concerned parents of the 12 students, along with teachers and members of the school's management, rushed to the PHC upon learning of the incident. Subsequently, eleven of the students were transferred to the Mapusa District Hospital (MDH). Among these, nine students were discharged, while the remaining two were retained at the MDH for further observation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instructed both the police and education department to carry out a thorough investigation. Additionally, the education department promptly issued a show cause notice to the school management, demanding a report within three days.

Read Also
Goa Education Dept Issues Notice To School Over Pepper Spray Incident
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara...

Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara...

Goa: Govt Mandates Cooperative Giants NCCF & NAFED To Offer Tomatoes At ₹40/Kg From Aug 20

Goa: Govt Mandates Cooperative Giants NCCF & NAFED To Offer Tomatoes At ₹40/Kg From Aug 20

Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray...

Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray...

Goa: Five Students Suspended By Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School In The Pepper Spray...

Goa: Five Students Suspended By Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School In The Pepper Spray...