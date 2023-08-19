Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray Incident

11 students admitted to MPH Hospital | The Goan Network

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the Education Department to immediately lift the suspension of five students from Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School, Bicholim in connection with the pepper spray incident.

The Commission claims the one-month suspension is humiliating for the five Class XI students, and sought compliance report on the recommendation within one week.

Students fell ill after pepper spray incident

The students fell ill after some of their peers used pepper spray in a Std 11 classroom. The school promptly shifted the affected students to the Bicholim Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical attention.

11 students transferred to Mapusa Hospital

Concerned parents of the 12 students, along with teachers and members of the school's management, rushed to the PHC upon learning of the incident. Subsequently, eleven of the students were transferred to the Mapusa District Hospital (MDH). Among these, nine students were discharged, while the remaining two were retained at the MDH for further observation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instructed both the police and education department to carry out a thorough investigation. Additionally, the education department promptly issued a show cause notice to the school management, demanding a report within three days.

