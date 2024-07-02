Porvorim Taxi Operators Seek Resolution Amid GoaMiles Dispute

Porvorim: A delegation of local taxi operators along with Calangute MLA Michael Lobo met North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal on Monday and submitted to him a memorandum, urging him to resolve ongoing issues between taxi operators and the app-based taxi service GoaMiles.

“We brought to his attention that Goa Miles taxi drivers are operating at various hotels and resorts in Calangute, Candolim, Arpora-Nagoa, and the North Goa coastal belt, areas where local taxi businesses operate on a queue system,” said Lobo.

“This practice is depriving local taxi owners and drivers of their rightful business. When local drivers request that Goa Miles drivers to respect the queue system, the latter often call the police and file false assault complaints against local taxi operators.”

Read Also Goa: Illegal Structure Demolished In Anjuna As Part Of Coastal Regulation Zone Crackdown

“This has created unnecessary tension and conflict. We requested the SP's intervention to resolve this issue and ensure a fair and harmonious working environment for all parties involved. We await a timely and positive resolution to this matter.”

Statement Of MLA Michael Lobo

The MLA said copies of the memorandum will also be submitted to the chief minister, director of transport and director of tourism.

“I fully support local taxi owners and drivers. Their problem needs to be solved immediately. We cannot allow this problem to linger forever. Some of the app aggregators do not possess a badge, which is essential for taxi drivers and the traffic police should check on this,” said Lobo.

Testimony Of A Local Taxi Operator

Providing further details, a taxi operator Bappa Korgaonkar said local taxi owners/drivers of coastal belt are attached to hotels in their respective areas and they follow up the queue system in regard to picking of the passengers from the hotel.

“A fare chart is displayed to each hotel. Around 30-40 local taxi owners/drivers are attached to one hotel and they pick up passengers on a queue system from their hotels. Sometimes the local taxi owner /driver has to wait for 3 to 4 days to get the passengers,” said Korgaonkar.

“But GoaMiles operators drop airport passengers to the hotel and in turn, pick up passengers from the hotel at lower fares. Thus, local taxi operators waiting in the queue system do not get the passengers. If a local taxi operator questions GoaMiles drivers, they immediately complain to the police station that they have been assaulted by local taxi drivers. Hence, we met the SP (North) and requested him to resolve this issue once and for all,” said Korgaonkar.