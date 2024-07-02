Triple Crown Victories For Pradnya & Chandan Caro In 8th YMCA All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Panaji: The 8th YMCA All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concluded in thrilling fashion at the Indoor Stadium, Campal, Panaji, with Anshuman Agarwal and Pradnya Caro emerging Men’s and Women’s singles winners, thereby securing the Late Baptista Vaz Rolling Trophies.

Pradnya had a great run in the tournament, adding two more titles in U17 and U19 Girls to bag a triple crown. Chandan Caro too secured a triple, winning titles in U13, U15, and U19 Boys to join his sister in achieving this unique feat.

YMCA Major Ranking Tournament

The YMCA Major Ranking Tournament which had more than 200 entries saw a series of impressive victories across various age groups. In the Girls U11 category, Sachi Dessai triumphed over Inara D’Souza with a clean sweep of 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-1), while Yug Prabhu dominated Kavish Dalvi 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-6) in the Boys U11 final. Ishita Colaso showcased her skill in the Girls U13 category by defeating Aarna Lotlikar 3-0 (11-8, 11-1, 11-5).

Chandan Caro emerged victorious in the Boys U13 and Boys U15 categories, defeating Dhruva Kamat 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-6) and Rishan Shaikh 3-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-3) respectively. Neeza Kamat won the Girls U15 title by overcoming Ishita Colaso 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-2).

Details About The Matches Conducted In The Higher Age Group

In the higher age groups, Pradnya Caro excelled by winning both the Girls U17 and Girls U19 titles, defeating Ishita Colaso 3-1 (11-4, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5) and Anushri Naik 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-6) respectively. Aaron Farias took the Boys U17 title by beating Chandan Caro 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-7), while Chandan reversed the result, securing victory in the Boys U19 final against Aaron with a close 3-2 win (13-11, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8).

Anshuman Agarwal claimed the Men’s title, defeating Rishan Shaikh 4-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10), and Pradnya Caro won the Women’s title in a thrilling match against Urvi Surlakar 3-2 (10-12, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 11-9). The Veterans Doubles title was secured by the duo of Deepak Gopani and Prashant Kaisare, who edged out Shawn Soares and Ratnadeep Shivani 3-2.