Goa: 83 Canacona Varkaris Embark on 18-Day Pilgrimage To Pandharpur

Canacona: The Vithal Rukmai Mauli Varkari Mandal (VRMVM), Canacona, began its 18-day Walking Pilgrimage from Canacona to Pandharpur on Saturday.

A large number of people wished the Varkaris at a brief ceremony as 83 pilgrims began their walking pilgrimage from Bhumipurush temple at Palolem on Saturday morning, before making a brief halt for breakfast at Karmalghat Ganpati Gumti, and lunch at Padi.

About The People Involved

The 83 Varkaris, 30 more than last year’s group of 53, will make a halt at night at the Ballikarin Devasthan in Balli. The Varkaris will resume their walking pilgrimage early Sunday morning and will be joined by some Varkaris from Quepem and Ponda.

They will walk daily for around 30-35 km with halts for lunch and dinner, hoping to cover a distance of 420 km to reach Pandharpur on July 15.

The 83 Varkaris, who also include women aged between 60 and 80 years, will take Darshan of Lord Vithal and stay at Pandharpur until July 16. On July 17, they will participate in the Edadashi celebrations, and on July 18, will return to Goa.

Statement Of Suraj Naikgaonkar

Suraj Naikgaonkar, one of the organising activists and participants, informed that Pandharpur gets several Varis from several parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“But the Vari from VRMVM-Canacona covers the longest distance of 420 km,” said Naikgaonkar.

Stating they have been getting a good response from Varkaris to join Vari with every passing year since the Vari started 3 years ago, VRMVM Convenor Pagi said their aim is to get the participation of at least one Varkari from each household.

“In the coming years, we will have more than 200 Varis participating in this walking pilgrimage to Pandharpur,” said Pagi.