 Goa: Canacona Junior Magistrate First Class Judge Receives Death Threat; Police Security Provided
According to sources, the court staff noticed the letter while opening daily correspondence/Dak received in court on June 24 and on reading the contents, notified Judge Sail. The judge, in turn, informed Canacona Police and filed an official complaint.

Updated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Canacona: Canacona Junior Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Judge Smita Sail received a death threat through a letter received in court, prompting Canacona police to provide her with security.

About The Letter

Police sources said the letter, which bears the name of a person from Diwanbagh-Canacona, was posted at the Chaudi Post Office on June 20 and was opened in the JMFC court on June 24.

Sources further informed that the judge has been given police protection, with at least three police personnel, including a policewoman, providing her security cover at her residence and while travelling to and from Court.

