Goa: Vasco's New Medical Equipment Bank To Lend Free Aids To Residents

Vasco: In a novel initiative, a ‘Medical Equipment Bank’ has been set up in Vasco that will now lend free equipment and aids to people.

The initiative by Ananta Physiotherapy Centre in association with Bandekar Charity Foundation and Rotary Club of Panaji Riviera was inaugurated by Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar on Saturday evening in the presence of Chandan Bandekar, Trustee of Bandekar Charity Foundation, Mormugao Municipal Council MMC Chairperson Girish Borker, Rtn Madhavi Bandekar Shetye and others.

Statement Of Madhavi Bandekar Shetye

Speaking to reporters, Madhavi Bandekar Shetye said that Ananta Physiotherapy Centre was started ten years ago on June 30, 2014.

Read Also Goa: Pradnya Caro Eyes Triple Crown In Thrilling Table Tennis Tournament Finals

"Deepak Bandekar had agreed to give us this space and we set up this health facility because this medical facility is expensive and not affordable to all the people. We charge people only Rs 50 for a particular treatment session and even if it lasts for 10 days, the fees work out to Rs 500 which is very reasonable compared to other centres,” said Shetye.

“We have handled over 7,000 patients in the last ten years and we decided to have a ‘Medical Equipment Bank’ because we were approached by many people looking for wheelchairs and other aids.”

“With the help of the Bandekar Charity Foundation, we launched this facility on our tenth anniversary. We have several pieces of equipment including crutches, walkers, walking sticks and oxygen concentrators which will be lent to people by taking a small deposit, which will be refunded after the equipment is returned, making it free of cost for use.”

“There is no commercial angle to this initiative and the only aim is to provide a good healthcare facility to the people of Vasco and make sure everyone is healthy,” said Bandekar.

Address Of Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar

In his address, Salkar lauded the initiative of Ananta Physiotherapy Centre to loan equipment and aids for free.

“Considering that medical treatment has become expensive, sometimes people cannot afford to buy these aids and many times, the items have to be disposed of after using them for a few months. This new initiative has given a new hope for people who can now avail these facilities on loan,’ said Salkar.

Chandan Bandekar, trustee of the Bandekar Charity Foundation said she was extremely happy that the initiative was set up in the Mormugao Taluka. “We have launched this initiative in association with the Rotary Club of Panaji Riviera and we are trying to help people by offering medical relief through the Bandekar Charity Foundation," said Bandekar.