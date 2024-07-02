Goa: Illegal Structure Demolished In Anjuna As Part Of Coastal Regulation Zone Crackdown

Mapusa: In a significant enforcement of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) on Monday undertook the demolition of a commercial structure at Praiso-vaddo in Anjuna.

This action was part of a broader initiative to crack down on illegal constructions and operations within the CRZ.

The demolished structure, which was operating as an outlet for readymade garments, was among the 175 structures recently sealed by the Anjuna panchayat following directives from the High Court.

About The Need For High Court's Intervention

The High Court's intervention came after it was discovered that these structures had been operating for several years without the necessary permissions from the panchayat and other relevant authorities.

The demolition squad, equipped with a JCB machine, dismantled the structure built with laterite stones and a roof made of corrugated sheets.

The local talathi confirmed that the demolition was carried out on Survey Nos. 132/11 and 132/12.

"The legal proceedings in the matter had been ongoing with the GCZMA for quite some time. The demolition has been executed following the directions of the coastal body," the talathi stated.

Coordinated Demolition

The coordinated demolition operation involved multiple authorities, including the Bardez Mamlatdar, staff of the deputy collector, GCZMA officials, personnel from the Public Works Department (PWD) and electricity department, and local police forces.

The GCZMA had specifically directed the Bardez deputy collector and the sub-divisional officer to ensure the execution of the demolition order.

Sources revealed that despite the structure being sealed, the owners continued to conduct business from the premises, thereby violating the sealing orders.

This persistent non-compliance with the regulations prompted decisive action by the authorities.

The GCZMA's action underscores the ongoing efforts to uphold CRZ regulations and protect the coastal environment from unauthorised commercial activities.