Old Goa Abuzz With Excitement On St Xavier’s Feast; Thousands Of Pilgrims Throng To Honour 'Goencho Saib'

Heavy traffic witnessed near Hat Khatro khambo junction at Old Goa on Sunday.

Old Goa: Tens of thousands of devotees and pilgrims from all over Goa and beyond will honour 'Goencho Saib', as they participate in the feast of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa on Monday.

The nine-day novena in honour of the famed Jesuit saint ended on Sunday, with lakhs of devotees and pilgrims attending the many novena Masses

Mass timings schedule

On the feast day, Masses will begin as early as 3.45 am followed by masses at 5 am, 6.15 am, 7.30 am, 8.45 am, the feast mass at 10.30 am, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm and 6.15 pm (English).

For the feast mass, Baroda Bishop Fr Seby Mascarenhas will be the main celebrant along with other co-celebrants.

Old Goa sees heavy traffic

Thousands of people thronged Old Goa on the eve of the feast with nearly all the masses being packed with devotees. As a result, for the major part of the day heavy traffic was witnessed in Old Goa with the traffic police putting in their best efforts to regulate the same.

Also, the people thronged the fair with the large crowd making it difficult to walk, particularly during the evening. The tradition of people staying overnight on the eve of the feast continued with many people making Old Goa their home for the night.

Various facilities for pilgrims, including sanitation, mobile toilets, water supply, medical facilities and parking have also been provided in and around the venue.