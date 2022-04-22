﻿Major police reshuffle, 19 transferred

PANAJI: In a major reshuffle, the Goa police department has shifted 19 officers of the rank of Police Inspectors including a dozen who were in-charge of police stations.

Panaji police inspector Suraj Gawas has been transferred to the Bicholim police station and in his place Nikhil Palekar, who was awaiting posting, has been shifted.

PI Krishna Sinari, who headed the Panaji Coastal Police station has been shifted to the traffic cell at Ponda, the order issued by Superintendent of Police (HQ) S M Prabhudesai said.

Ravindra Desai who manned the Ponda traffic cell has been posted to the Dabolim airport police station from where Paresh Naik has been shifted as the new Mapusa police station in-charge. The Mapusa PI Ninad Deulkar has been transferred to the State Police Control Room in Panaji.

PI Virendra Veluskar has been moved from the Control Room, Panaji, to the traffic cell in Pernem replacing Sachin Lokre who has been posted to the Saligao police station. The Saligao PI Tukaram Chavan has been moved to the Cuncolim police station.

PI Sachin Panalkar who manned the Cuncolim police station has been transferred to the Konkan Railway police station.

PI Vinayak Patil who was in-charge of the traffic cell at Canacona has been moved to the Sanguem police station while Hiru Kavlekar has been transferred from Sanguem to man the CID's special branch in Margao.

Police Inspector, Raghoba Kamat who was posted at the Police headquarters has now been posted as in-charge of Mormugao police station replacing Ajit Umarye who has been given charge of the Coastal police station at Panaji.

Mahesh Gadekar from Bicholim police station has been moved to the GRP B Coy at Altinho, Manoj Malik from the CID's special branch at Curchorem has been moved to the Quepem traffic cell from where Razashad Shaikh has been moved to the Economic Offences Cell at Panaji.

Police Inspector Mahesh Velip, who was awaiting posting has been given charge of the Canacona traffic cell while another PI awaiting posting, Vikas Deykar has been posted as in-charge of the CID's special branch at Curchorem.

The transfers have been made as per the recommendation of the Police Establishment Board and will take effect immediately, the order issued by Prabhudesai said.

ALSO READ Goa: Lucky escape for occupants as ambulance gutted by fire

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:19 AM IST