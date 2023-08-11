Lucky Escape For Students As KTC Bus Hits Electricity Pole At Cansaulim

KTC Bus Accident | The Goan

Students had a lucky escape when a KTC bus rammed into an electricity pole at Cansaulim on Thursday morning.

The bus was also carrying students of a nearby school when the mishap took place, but there were no injuries reported in the mishap.

A resident, Roquezinho D’Souza, said the accident took place at Murdi, near the Velsao Pale lake.

Few students were present in the bus

“It is fortunate that the bus had left to carry students to school and that only a few students were present in the bus during the accident. The bus usually picks students along the route through various points in Cansaulim and takes them to school at Chicalim,” said D’Souza.

“The accident occurred at around 7.20 am when another bus reportedly came from the opposite direction along the narrow road. The KTC bus went to the side of the road to give way, when it skidded off the road and rammed into the electricity pole, while also damaging a house by the roadside.”

Bus was later towed away after accident

D’Souza said local panch Remedios Noronha reached the site and alerted the police and the traffic police.

“Traffic PI Shailesh Narvekar deputed a police team to regulate traffic, on account of a traffic jam after the accident. The bus was later towed away from the location,” D’Souza added.

