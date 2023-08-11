Goa: Margao Ring Road Near Comba Caves In

Margao Ring Road | The Goan

MARGAO: A portion of the Margao ring road near Comba, which was dug up for the sewerage works, caved in on Thursday, throwing up serious question for the PWD sewerage officials to handle.

The ring road is being used by motorists, right from tourists to the students community and parents, who take the Comba ring road to make it to the educational hub every day.

Similar cave-in incident happened last year

A similar situation was noticed at the old market-KTC bus stand road over a year ago when the agencies were on the job to lay a sewerage line along the stretch, when a portion of the road had sunk, forcing the PWD to cap the site with concrete.

Locals pointed out that the road has caved in at a sizeable stretch which would have proved fatal if any two-wheeler had landed at the site.

A resident of Madel, Milagres Fernandes told the media that it was indeed fortunate that no two- wheeler rider or a four-wheeler were passing by the road when the incident occurred.

The ring road

“It is a sheer miracle that no two-wheeler rider travelled on the road at the time when the road caved. It would have ended in a big tragedy,” he said, while demanding that the government get the contractors to restore the road at their own cost.

“The ring road is being used by the school children and parents to drop their wards to the city schools at Comba. The shoddy work has indeed put the lives of the citizens and riders to risk,” he added.

The Shadow Council for Margao has strongly criticized the Sewerage Department for yet another shoddy work.

