'Live Up To Ideals Of Those Who Freed Us,' Says Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira While Speaking At Goa Revolution Day Program At Lohia Maidan

Margao: Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Tuesday said it is the responsibility of every Goan to live up to the ideals for which the freedom fighters had sacrificed whatever was needed to liberate Goa from the oppressive Portuguese regime.

He was speaking at the Goa Revolution Day program at the historic Lohia Maidan on Tuesday after paying respect to the martyrs and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia in the presence of Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuemkar, Margao Civic Chief Damu Shirodkar, freedom fighters, officials and school children.

Speaking further, Sequeira said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also committed to ensure that the sacrifices undertaken by the freedom fighters does not go in vain.

Statement Of Environment Minister Alexio Sequeira

“Goa is known for peace, amity, and brotherhood amongst the people. Let us together strive to maintain and preserve this rich legacy,” he appealed.

Saying that the 18th June and the Goa Revolution is the red-letter day in the history of Goa, Sequeira said many people had made sacrifices to reach the goal of liberating Goa from the Portuguese.

“Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had come to Goa for a holiday to spend some time with his friend Dr Juliao Menezes at Assolna. However, after sensing the prevailing conditions in the state, this nationalist made a valiant speech that electrified and galvanized the masses to fight for freedom from Portugal. This movement defined a new phase that paved the way for the Liberation of Goa on December 19, 1961, following Operation Vijai by the Indian Army,” he added.