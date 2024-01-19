Goa To Host Global Music Fest In 2025

Mumbai: The India Music Exchange (IMX) announced ‘India International Music Week 2025’ (IIMW '25) on Friday at the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS), which is presently underway in Groningen, the Netherlands. To be held in Goa in February 2025, IIMW '25 is a first-of-its-kind event in south Asia. It will be a five-day global music trade conference and showcase festival. The event promises to be a global gathering of like-minded artists, event promoters, labels, industry trailblazers and music enthusiasts.

Focus on emerging artists and talent

With a focus on emerging artists and talent, the showcase festival will see live performances across multiple stages by diverse artistes from around the world and India. The conference will witness panel discussions on market trends, workshops, artists' residencies, mixers, dinners, pitch sessions, music production residencies and regional tours for participating professionals, artists and members.

ESNS is a non-profit organisation and independent platform dedicated to the promotion of new European and Dutch music. Each January, it showcases 350 emerging European artistes to over 40,000 visitors. IMX is an industry-led organisation brought together by key representatives of performers, labels, publishers, venues, CMOs and professionals in the Indian music industry.