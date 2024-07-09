Goa's Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides Kill 5, Major Traffic Jams & Floodings Reported

﻿Heavy rains across Goa have intensified for the third consecutive day leading to widespread disruption. IMD has issued a red alert for the state with the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers.

The rains have caused havoc, killing five people so far due to landslides.

Impact Of Rainfall

The relentless downpours have caused significant traffic disruptions, with major jams reported in various parts of Goa, including Panaji and Porvorim. Traffic entering Panaji city was particularly affected, with vehicles blocked near the Kadamba bus stand for almost an hour. Severe congestion was also reported from Divja Circle to Panaji Market.

Read Also Goa: Opposition Leader To Press Govt On Delayed Chandor Heritage Village Project

Low-lying areas across the State remained flooded with water entering into houses at several places. Many commercial establishments and shops had to be shut down due to water logging.

The rains have also exposed substandard works under the Smart City project in Panaji.

Fire personnel were on their toes with close to a thousand calls being received in the last three days.

Read Also Goa Struggles As Heavy Rains Cause Devastation & Loss Of Life

According to IMD, July 8 was the wettest day of the season, with 235mm rainfall recorded on the day. So far, the State has received 26 per cent access rains for the season.

Flights from Mopa and Dabolim airports have also been affected. Qatar Airways flight QR522 from Doha to Mopa International Airport was diverted to Bengaluru Airport due to severe weather conditions, with the plane aborting its landing at Mopa at the last minute.

After a day-long closure due to the heavy rains, schools in Goa reopened on Tuesday.