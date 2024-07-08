Goa Struggles As Heavy Rains Cause Devastation & Loss Of Life

Waterlogging, road cave-ins, landslides, flooding, and property destruction are being reported across various parts of Goa, which has been on Red Alert since yesterday.

Impact Of Rainfall In Goa

Three persons lost their lives in Kundaim when a protection wall collapsed on them yesterday.

The State has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds which has thrown normal life out of gear. The state government has declared a holiday for schools up to Class 12th today.

Numerous incidents of trees falling have been reported on roads, houses, compounds, and vehicles. Areas like the Arlem road junction, Old Goa, parts of Panaji, and others have been completely waterlogged since Sunday, leading to vehicular disruptions.

On Sunday, the roof sheet of the recently renovated building of Khola Panchayat Ghar while in Azossim, water entered houses and several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging. The Paroda-Quepem bridge was submerged with traffic being diverted from both sides.

In Palli, where over 70 trekkers were caught in flood -like situations, the rescue teams of police, fire, and disaster management along with the locals rescued them from the waterfall. A total of 250 persons were rescued including other residents.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane Announces 1-Week Ban On Entry To Waterfalls

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has announced a one-week ban on entry to waterfalls until the rainfall intensity decreases.

Protection walls at Dhargal and Mahakhajan Dhargal collapsed today, though no injuries were reported, and traffic has been diverted. Areas like Patto, DB Road Miramar, and 18th June Road in Panaji are heavily flooded. Ponda Taluka is also inundated, and the ancient Shri Saptakoteshwar Temple on the banks of the Khandepar River is completely submerged.

Read Also Goa: Panchayat Takes Action Against Mosquito Threat At Cavelossim Fishing Jetty

In Caranzalem, a shed for fishing net repairs collapsed due to heavy rains, with two workers escaping with minor injuries. Additionally, the newly hot mixed road at Usgao-Ganje caved in due to heavy rainfall, blocking traffic.

DGP Jaspal Singh has instructed all District SPs and SP Traffic to closely monitor the situation. He further said the Commandant IRB is ready with force, and District SPs are in contact with Collectors and the Fire Department Chief, with the SP SPCR ensuring control room efficiency and that all distress calls are attended to.

Traffic police inspectors' numbers have also been shared with the public in case of traffic-related emergencies.