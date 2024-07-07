Goa: Margao Police Foil Attempted Car Theft By 2 Natives Of Uttar Pradesh; Detains Them

Margao: Attempt made by two natives of Uttar Pradesh to flee with a rent-a-car Thar vehicle from the Margao railway station were intercepted and detained on Saturday.

About The Attempted Theft

The two accused persons along with the vehicle were later handed over to the Margao police station for further investigations.

Read Also Goa: Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary Workers Demand Job Regularisation Over Dwindling Wages

A source said the two accused persons had taken the Thar rent-a-car from an operator at the Margao railway station. After the operator received information that the Thar vehicle has crossed the border and entered into Maharashtra, the police were informed, who immediately detained the vehicle and the occupants.

Margao police are conducting further investigations.