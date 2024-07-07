 Goa: Panchayat Takes Action Against Mosquito Threat At Cavelossim Fishing Jetty
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Margao: The village panchayat of Cavelossim on Saturday conducted a random inspection of areas in the village jurisdiction at the fishing jetty, which poses a risk of mosquito breeding in view of activities such as boat repairs, fish loading, etc.

Education Given To Labours Regarding The Importance Of Hygiene & Sanitation

Sanitary Inspector Jagdeep Bhagat along with health workers educated the labours on the importance of hygiene and sanitation in the area to avoid malaria and dengue. Sarpanch Dixon Vaz warned the owners that proper steps should be taken to prevent and keep disease at bay in the area.

The sarpanch informed that the panchayat will undertake fogging and spraying every week in the areas, where there is probability of mosquito breeding due to poor sanitation.

