Goemche Gaunkary Challenges Goa Assembly On Comunidade Land Laws

Margao: The Goemche Gaunkary has on Saturday asserted that the Goa Legislative Assembly cannot make illegal structures in comunidade land legal nor pass any amendment to Code of Comunidade nor pass any laws including Section 17 (1) (2) and such other laws to the comunidades of Goa.

Addressing the media, members of the Gaunkary said no bill to regularise on comunidade land can be passed in this upcoming monsoon Assembly session and at no any assembly session can pass laws to regularise illegal structures on comunidade land.

The organisation has saluted Revenue Minister for having declared, admitted, and confessed that all comunidade land is not government land.

Statement Of Goemche Gaunkary President Remedios Fernandes

Goemche Gaunkary president Remedios Fernandes said the Goa government should provide detailed report on the number of illegal structures that are left to be demolished and evicted as per the Supreme Court order dated 2011.

He said all amendments made to Code of Comunidade are illegal, null and void.

“State government can make no amendments to the Code of Comunidade and neither to agricultural and grazing land. The power rests with the components of respective comunidade,” he added.

He further said that no comunidade can give consent to illegality on comunidade land including illegal structures which require to be immediately demolished.

Remedios added: “The comunidade land cannot be given to landless migrants. It appears that the State government is attempting to include all the migrants, which is not accommodated by the provisions of the Code of Comunidade.”