Goa: Margao's Madel-Piqueno Road Section Caves In, Raises Safety Concerns

Margao: A portion of the Madel-Piqueno road in the city here caved in on Saturday, posing danger to motorists, and two-wheelers.

A Tragedy Averted

A two-wheeler lady rider escaped from falling down in the crater. By evening, PWD workers along with equipment repaired the road after the matter was taken up by Margao Municipal ward councillor Francis Joanes.

He told the media that no sooner the matter was brought to his notice, he immediately informed MLA Vijai Sardesai to arrange the machinery to repair the damaged road.

“We have got the road repaired on priority since there was a possibility of motorists and pedestrians falling into the damaged portion,” he added.