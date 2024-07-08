Goa: Opposition Leader To Press Govt On Delayed Chandor Heritage Village Project

Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

Panaji: The State government is expected to come under fire for lack of any significant steps on the ground to initiate the plan to develop Chandor as a 'Heritage Village' through the Department of Archives and Archeology announced in the 2023-24 State budget by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in February last year.

When the Leader of the Opposition, Yuri Alemao, of whose Cuncolim constituency Chandor is a part, raised the issue in this year's budget session in March, Minister for Archives and Archaeology, Subhash Phaldesai, revealed that the government had thus far approved the 'scope of work' and the process for the appointment of a consultant initiated.

The consultant so appointed will have to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) and only then will the timeline for its implementation be set, Phaldesai had said.

Alemao is expected to raise the matter again when the monsoon session kicks off, as the project could hold him in good stead in the constituency on the 'development' front.

About The Chandor Heritage Village Project

Chandor, also known in ancient times as Chandrapur, is the first known capital city of ancient Goa in the era between the fourth and 10th century when the Bhoja and the Kadamba dynasties reigned.

In 2000, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had also done a series of excavations there and several antiques were unearthed including the invaluable inscription in Brahmi Script, sculpture of Bhairava and several structural remains.

The 'heritage village' project proposes beautification of presentable heritage, signages and information boards to be put up, preparing circuits for heritage walks, cycle tracks, treasure hunt tracks and streetscapes, conservation of heritage homes, besides setting up of art galleries, interpretation centres and museums on heritage (tangible, intangible and liberation struggle).

Setting up of a 'Memorial Gallery' of prominent Goan personalities is also part of the plan.