Goa: Cyclonic Storm Uproots 80 Trees In Cortalim, No Casualties Reported

Vasco: In an unusual incident on Sunday morning, residents of Consua in Cortalim experienced a cyclonic storm that uprooted around 80 trees within a brief ten-minute period.

About The Unexpected Incident

The unexpected incident, which took place around 8:30 am, left villagers shocked and scrambling for shelter. Despite the extensive damage to property, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Cortalim MLA Anton Vas immediately rushed to the scene and directed the firemen and electricity department to begin clean-up operations.

Statement Of Cortalim MLA Anton Vas

Speaking to the media, Vas said the fallen trees had damaged some houses and brought down electric wires, disrupting power in the area.

"The entire stretch of a one-kilometer road saw several trees collapse on either side within minutes amidst heavy rains and strong winds. The incident has also damaged some mud houses, and we are working to clear the area and restore normalcy”, he said.

He further said “The trees fell so quickly it was like witnessing a cyclone. Residents were attending a function at the Consua church during the incident, which likely prevented any casualties. It seemed like divine intervention that no one was hurt. Had the people not been at mass, there could have been significant injuries or even fatalities”.

Vas said that the bizarre occurrence has left the villagers shaken. "People are surprised and nervous because there has never been such an incident here. There was a strange situation where they saw a cyclonic whirlpool, and trees kept falling one after another, blocking the entire Maina Consua road. Immediate action is required. I have asked the Deputy Collector's team to inspect for any dangerous trees that need to be cut down as a preventive measure," said Vas.

Vas also mentioned that he plans to seek government assistance for the affected residents.

"I will soon speak to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to request compensation and financial aid from the government. Additionally, I have asked Mamlatdar officials to assess the losses and help offer compensation to those affected. The quick response by local authorities and the fortunate timing of the church service averted what could have been a much more tragic outcome," said Vas.