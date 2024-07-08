Goa: Vasco Faces Landslide, Wall Collapse Amidst Heavy Rains

Vasco: Heavy rains caused disruption in Vasco on Sunday, though there were no major incidents of flooding or waterlogging. The fire brigade was kept busy with several emergency calls, including a significant landslide in Chicalim.

About The Wall Collapse In Orulem

Amidst the downpour and strong winds, a wall of a house owned by Kamlavati Ramkrishna Pednekar collapsed around 7 a.m. in Orulem. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.

Neighbour Shambu Palekar witnessed the collapse and immediately alerted Ward Councillor and Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Girish Borker. Borker and fire station officials quickly arrived at the scene. Chetan Honnaverkar, a fire station official, estimated the damages to be around Rs. 70,000.

Chairperson Borker expressed concern over the incident.

Palekar commented, “It was a frightening moment, but I am relieved that no one was hurt. The response from the fire brigade and local officials was prompt and reassuring.”