Goa: Gusty Winds & Rain Cause ₹10-15 Lakh Damage To Civil Supplies In Valpoi

Valpoi: On Sunday around 2 pm, heavy rains and gusty winds in the Honda area caused trees to fall in many places and led to the roofs of both warehouses belonging to the Civil Supplies Department near the Honda Police outpost being blown off.

Damages Reported

Approximately 13 tons of wheat stored in the warehouses, along with computer systems, were damaged, resulting in a loss of Rs.10 to 15 lakhs for the Civil Supplies Department.

Additionally, the roof of Mahesh Gawas’ residence in Posatawada was also blown off, leaving him homeless. Talathi Santosh Gawas of Honda Panchayat, who conducted the assessment (panchanama), reported that Gawas suffered a loss of around Rs 3 lakh.

Upon receiving the information, Godown Incharge Vishwas Gawkar rushed to the site and managed to salvage the computer systems and important documents. Gawkar mentioned that no water entered the rice storage area, preventing further damage.

Sarpanch Shivdas Madkar noted that a sudden afternoon storm caused extensive damage in the area.