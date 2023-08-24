Goans Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

Cheers erupt in Ponda over Chandrayaan 3 success | The Goan Network

PONDA: Hundreds of people broke into celebrations as India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday evening.

A special screen was installed at the old bus stand in Ponda to witness the landing and to celebrate the achievement. Among those present included Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) Chairperson Ritesh Naik, Councillors Virendra Dhavalikar, Shaunak Borkar and a number of schoolchildren.

The people broke into applause and cheer when Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3’s success an epic event

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3’s successful touchdown on the lunar surface, and said that is an epoch-making event in the history of the country as it strives to be a global leader.“In this auspicious moment of victory, I congratulate the team behind it, PM Narendra Modi and experts in the field,” he said. He hoped that such event will be another milestone as India moved to become a global leader.

Devotees watch landing at Saptah

Even as hundreds of devotees queued up to offer prayers at the Lord Damodar temple in Vasco, a number of them were also glued to the live screening of India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 which touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday evening. Vasco MLA Daji Salkar, who is presently in Telangana, had set up screens at two locations on either side of the Lord Damodar temple, to enable devotees to witness the live coverage. Among those who view the live coverage at the temple included MMC Chairperson Girish Borker, Councillors Shami Salkar and Amey Chopdekar, Block President Deepak Naik and members of the Joshi family. Several people were holding national flags and even sang ‘Vande Mataram’, before breaking into jubilation as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

CM cheers successful landing on Moon

Speaking on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the mission is a historic event. He also congratulated ISRO team and others working on the mission on the behalf of State government and also its public.“Chandrayaan-3 mission will inspire the young generation to work on space-related fields,” CM Sawant said.He also mentioned that a Goan company, Kineco Group in the Pilerne Industrial Estate, had supplied some parts used in Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also said that such a development has made Goans very proud.“Our next generation will come forward to work on various science-related field,” he informed.

Sweets distributed in Mapusa

There were celebrations in Mapusa shortly after India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon on Wednesday evening. BJP workers burst firecrackers and waved the national flag, while also greeting each other with sweets. Among those present included Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza, State BJP Spokesperson Glen Ticlo, Mapusa Municipal Council Chairperson Priya Mishal, Vice-Chairperson Viraj Phadke and others. “This is a historic moment. India has made history. The whole of India was waiting for this moment. We are very excited about the success of this campaign,” said Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza. “Chandrayaan-3’s feat is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.”

