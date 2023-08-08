 Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem

Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem

‘Grandparents’ Day’ commemorated at the Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem to honour senior citizens.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Grandparents day | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Various activities were organised to commemorate ‘Grandparents’ Day’ at the Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem.  

The event organised by catechetical students began with the Eucharistic celebration by Parish Priest Fr Vital Miranda. Children later honoured the grandparents by enthusiastically presenting various events like skits, songs, flower bouquets, handmade cards and gifts to their respective grandparents.  

Grandparents are the root of family

Referring to grandparents as the root of the family, Parish Priest Fr Vital Miranda said they provide support to the family with their experience of life and knowledge.  

“Grandparents play an imperative role in the life of every child, and they support their children and grandchildren selflessly and leave a lasting impression in the child’s life,” said Fr Miranda.  

Respect grandparents like parents

He advised the children to respect their grandparents the same way they respect their parents.  

Assistant Parish Priest Fr Ashlif Correia, sisters from the Perpetual Succour Convent, Curchorem, and catechists attended the function. Later, sweets were distributed to the grandparents and children.  

Read Also
Goa: Margao's Heritage Building Bears Brunt Of Rains
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem

Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem

Goa: Work On GSUDA Parking Project Begins After Bitter Row

Goa: Work On GSUDA Parking Project Begins After Bitter Row

Goa: ﻿No E-Visa Facility Available At Manohar International Airport; Guests To Be Deported

Goa: ﻿No E-Visa Facility Available At Manohar International Airport; Guests To Be Deported

Goa: Trial Of Minor Rape Case Involving Revenue Minister Atanasio Babush Resumes

Goa: Trial Of Minor Rape Case Involving Revenue Minister Atanasio Babush Resumes

Goa: Tourist Suffers Serious Injuries As High-Speed Rental Car Collides With Divider; Visuals...

Goa: Tourist Suffers Serious Injuries As High-Speed Rental Car Collides With Divider; Visuals...