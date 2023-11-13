Goa: Worker Electrocuted To Death While Painting Electricity Feeder

Electricity Superintending Engineer, Rajiv Samant along with officials, inspects the power equipment where a worker had died due to electrocution. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: In a tragic incident, a worker from West Bengal was electrocuted to death while carrying out the painting of an electric 33KV feeder at Dicarpale on the outskirts of Margao on Saturday morning.

The incident has thrown up a host of questions, including the moot question: how come the line remained charged when the power department had taken a shutdown to carry out the work? Local residents pointed out that they heard a loud sound near the power structure where the worker was carrying on the painting job.

Superintending Engineer, South Goa, Rajiv Samant, who visited the site said that an inquiry will be ordered into the incident by the safety officer of the department. He further said that the Electrical Inspector will be requested to probe into the incident.

The unfortunate accident

Saying that the incident occurred around 11 am on Saturday, Samant informed that the deceased worker was doing the work of painting of the four-pole structure as part of the ongoing work of the MES feeder from Cuncolim to Margao. “The work has been underway for the last four months and had almost reached the final stage. The department had arranged a shutdown in order to carry out the work. It was unfortunate that a worker has died in the incident. This should not have happened. The police have been informed of the incident,” Samant said, adding that a departmental inquiry will be conducted into the incident to find out how the line was charged when there was a shutdown.

A local resident Abhay Keni told the media that he rushed out of his house after hearing a loud sound, only to find a worker lying on the ground. Keni expressed surprise how the line remained charged when there was a shutdown, saying that a detailed investigation needs to be carried out to unearth the exact reason behind the unfortunate incident.

