Goa: Pomburpa youth electrocuted while setting up mandap for Ganesh festival

Mapusa: In a tragic incident, a teenager was killed due to electric shock while erecting the mandap for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence in Pomburpa late Saturday night.

The deceased, Yashmit Chari (17), a class XI student was erecting the mandap and carrying out decorations for the ensuing Ganesh festival when he came in contact with a live electric wire and got electrocuted.

He was rushed to the Aldona Primary Health Centre where the doctor on duty proclaimed him “brought dead”.

Mapua Police has registered a case of unnatural death and conducte the panchanama. His body was later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and after post-mortem handed over to the family members.

The last rites of the teenager were conducted on Sunday evening in the village crematorium.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the youth on the eve of the festival.

He has a younger brother. His father works in a saw mill while the mother is a homemaker.

