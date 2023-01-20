Goa: Vishwajit Rane leads assembly debate, heaps lavish praise on CM Pramod Sawant

A call for unity among all the legislators on the Mhadei water dispute might take a while but it has indeed changed the equation between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health/Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, for better.

A tug of political war between the two Cabinet colleagues paused on Thursday when Rane kept singing praises of Sawant for working overtime to ensure justice was meted out to Goa.

“It is absolutely incorrect to say that our government and our CM are careless on the issue. When we say that all need to come together to protect Mhadei…We should stay unanimous to show that we are one,” Rane said during a special discussion on urgent public importance, Mhadei, on the concluding day of the winter session of the State Assembly.

Taking a dig at the Opposition for boycotting the all-party meeting called by the CM to discuss the further course of action after the DPR approval, Rane said the former functions precisely to garner political mileage as he once again patted the CM for taking proactive measures to ensure Karnataka does not go ahead with its plan.

“The Opposition works to get political mileage. None from the Opposition attended the all-party meeting despite being in the Assembly complex. We need to show the Centre that we are one… and we are with the CM. Unfortunately, the Opposition is raising issues for selfish interest,” Rane said.

“Don’t play politics. Mocking the CM has become the Opposition’s habit,” the Forest Minister lamented.

Claiming that Sanquelim, Sattari and Bicholim will face the brunt of Mhadei diversion, Rane urged the House to repose trust in the Goa government and the Centre. “Our government in Goa and Centre, the Prime Minister and our CM will ensure Goa does not face injustice,” he further stated.

In his 20-minute long speech, Rane also took a potshot at the Save Goa Save Mhadei movement called by the Opposition on CM’s home turf on January 16, claiming that Sanquelim and Sattari locals did not attend the meet. “We have faith in our leadership,” he added, asking the Opposition to not “misguide and create unrest among the people of Goa.”

Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye while extending his support to the motion of discussion, appealed to the 40 MLAs to create political pressure to ensure the Centre revoked the DPR and a Water Management Authority is constituted in Goa, considering that the State faces water scarcity as compared to its two adjoining states.

