﻿Goa: Vasco Sports Club Squeeze Result Against Calangute Association

Margao: Vasco Sports Club squeezed a 1-0 win against Calangute Association in the GFA Goa Professional League, at SAG Trinity ground, Benaulim, on Tuesday.

Vasco midfielder Neville Menezes stole the spotlight with a dazzling run down the right wing and weaving past defenders before releasing a final shot leaving Calangute Association goalkeeper Sunju Budge dazed in the fifth minute. Vasco Club should have added an insurance goal but David Murmu misfired from close range.

At the other end, Calangute Association forwards had few attempts at the rival goal but Vasco defenders were stubborn at the back.

The second half rolled in with Vasco Club swapping with their forwards hoping for more goals. A series of substitutions flew in from both sides as they looked for the killer blow in the final moments of the game. Things got spicy when Meetei hoodwinked the defenders but his attempt missed the mark narrowly.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Calangute couldn't find a way past a resolute Vasco defense, and the hosts held on for a narrow 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, at Ella, Pax of Nagoa registered their second win over Dempo SC this season with a comfortable 2-0 victory. Shubert Pereira and Royal Oliviera scored one goal each in either half to condemn Dempo to their second defeat of the campaign, both of which have come against Nagoa