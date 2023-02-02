Goa: Vasco police asks banks to have compulsory security guards at ATMs

Vasco police led by Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh and PI Kapil Nayak on Wednesday requested the banks to have compulsory security guards at all the ATMs.

Vasco police in an out-of-the-box initiative conducted a meeting with Bank officials of different banks at the police station.

The bank officials were briefed and informed regarding security measures near ATMs, especially during nighttime.

The banks were requested to instal CCTVs within and outside the premises of the bank. The police also had detailed discussions over ATM thefts and recent cybercrimes. The Vasco police also briefed the officials about different measures to prevent crimes, especially pertaining to cyber crimes and intimated them to build a relationship with the police.

This story was taken from The Goan

