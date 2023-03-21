Goa: Usgao RG members oppose waste treatment plant

﻿RGP chief Manoj Parab along with members from Usgao addressing reporters in Panaji, on Monday. |

The Usgao members of the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have voiced their opposition to the waste treatment plant that is coming up in the village and have urged that the work on the same be stopped.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday, Rohan Naik informed that the locals have been opposing the plant because there is absolutely no record of the same with the panchayat authorities.

“We had sought information under RTI Act with respect to the plant but it is surprising that there is absolutely no documentation available with the panchayat like the DPR, waste generated, etc,” Naik informed.

“However, the work on the plant is going on at a rapid pace,” Naik informed.

Another local Gaonkar informed that they even approached the Director of Panchayats as well as the Goa Waste Management Corporation but even they do not have any information on the plant project.

Gaonkar then demanded that the panchayat should first discuss the plant project with the locals and the work stopped.

“If the panchayat fails to heed to our demand, then we will be forced to take legal recourse in the matter,” Gaonkar added.



Plaint on ecological destruction at Odxel

OLD GOA: The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has complained about the coastal ecological and environmental destruction going on in Odxel-Taleigao.

In the complaint, RGP has highlighted about a road constructed in the Oxel valley as also a compound wall within the inter-tidal zone.

Apart from that, the RGP has complained about structures and huts, as also hill cutting activity.

The complaint has been submitted to the North Goa Collector, GCZMA member secretary, Tourism Department, Chief Town Planner among others.