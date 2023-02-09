Goa: Uproar in Velim over tower construction at Govt school

Velim village witnessed an uproar after officials of a cellular company along with police descended on a Government Primary School premises in order to start work on the construction of a mobile tower.

As news of the tower construction spread in the village, anxious villagers poured in near the primary school to red-flag the mobile tower.

They made it clear to the company officials as well as to the Executive Magistrate, besides the police that they are not opposed to the mobile towers per se, and the authorities should find an alternate site for the tower.

Velim sarpanch Veena Cardozo visited the spots after the two panchayat members Anthony Rebello and Cruz Fernandes, representing the area, called her after the company representatives and the police descended on the school premises.

When contacted, the sarpanch pointed out that the residents of Cumbeabhat are not opposed to the tower per se, but to the location of the tower.

“The residents have pointed out that a school premises, which is playing host to a Balwadi school, is not the right place for the erection of the tower where young children come every day for school,” Veena said, adding that the company officials have been requested to look out for an alternate site for the tower installation.

To a question, the sarpanch informed that the company representatives and the Executive Magistrate have requested the residents to make a representation to the South district Collector conveying their opposition and sentiments on the erection of a mobile tower in the school compound.

“The residents will make a petition to the authorities explaining why they are opposed to the erection of the mobile tower inside the school compound,” she said.﻿

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)