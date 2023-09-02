Goa: UP Youth Held With 1.2 Kg Of Ganja

UP Youth Held With 1.2 Kg Of Ganja | Representational image

VASCO: Vasco police on Friday a youth from Uttar Pradesh but residing in Pixem Dongri, Vasco, on charges of possessing 1.2 kgs of Ganja worth ₹1.2 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, Vasco PI Kapil Nayak said the accused, Sunny Ramshankar Kevat, was caught at New Vaddem on Thursday night during patrolling duty by the police and LIB staff.

“We had received several complaints from residents of New Vaddem that narcotic activities are on the rise in the area. We had been continuously patrolling in the area for the last 25 days to nab any such persons.’

Police find suspect riding on scooter, frisk him

“We managed to find a suspect riding a scooter near the Government High School at New Vaddem at around 1 am. A police team led by PSI Rohan Nageshkar stopped him and conducted enquiry in the narcotic raid.”

“He, however, failed to provide a satisfactory answer and the police team searched the person and his vehicle, where they found 1.2 kg Ganja worth ₹1.2 lakh in the dickey of the scooter.”

The accused was later arrested under the NDPS Act. Vasco PSI Mayur Sawant is carrying out further investigation under the supervision of PI Kapil Nayak and guidance of Mormugao Dy SP Salim Shaikh.