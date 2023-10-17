Goa: Tourism Minister Allays Fears Of Taxi Operators At Margao Railway Station

﻿The Goa Taxi App kiosk for the yellow and black taxis at the Konkan Railway station, Margao, is launched. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The Goa government on Monday launched the 'Goa Taxi App’ Kiosk for the yellow and black taxis at the Konkan Railway Station, Margao in a bid to enhance the overall taxi experience for the commuters and to give equal business opportunities for the yellow and black taxi operators.

The yellow and black taxi owners have raised a host of queries over the Goa Taxi App concept but Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat sought to allay their fears and apprehensions. The Tourism Minister reassured the yellow and taxi operators and requested them to join the taxi app and see for themselves the pros and cons, promising to take a review of the new concept within a month.

Both Khaunte and Kamat assured the taxi operators that other than the existing 104 taxi operators operating at the Konkan railway station taxi stand, no other taxi operator will be added to the app.

Taxi app services in demand

When the taxi operators pointed out that the government should run the newly opened counter with app service and leave the existing counter for operations sans the app, the Tourism Minister appealed to the taxi operators to ensure that both the taxi counters are run through the app service for their benefit.

“First, join the app service. If there are any problems, we will get back to you again in a month to resolve your issues. We will ensure that only the 104 existing black and yellow taxis will be registered on the app," Khaunte said.

When the taxi operators raised apprehensions that the touts running business at the railway station would hit their business prospects, the Tourism Minister said the touts would be taken care of by the government agencies, including the police and the RTO. “First, join the app and enjoy the experience. I can assure you, the 104 taxi operators and not the touts will receive the taxi business,” he said.

How Taxi operators can register themselves on the app

Margao MLA Kamat reminded the taxi operators that he has stood behind them right from the time the Konkan Railway started its operations around two and half decades ago. “You register yourselves on the app and have the experience. If the experience is bad, we can take a review. I will not leave you in the lurch,” he reassured.

Saying the yellow and black taxis were deprived of the technology, the government has said the yellow-black taxis will from hereon also get equal business opportunity in providing more convenient, reliable, and technology-driven service for both residents of the State and the tourists.