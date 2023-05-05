Goa: Mopa taxi operators continue their protest

Operators affiliated to the ‘Together for Mopa Airport’ taxi association continued their protest on the fourth day, demanding immediate notification of a yellow-black taxi counter at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

“The protesters will continue their agitation till their demands are fulfilled by the government,” said Adv. Prasad Shahapurkar while speaking during the protest.

The striking taximen had given a memorandum to the government providing time till May 6 to fulfil five demands in their memorandum. A copy of the memorandum has also been given to Pernem Deputy Collector, Pernem MLA, Director of Traffic and transport minister.

“If the taxi stand is not notified by May 6, the agitation will take a serious turn,” warned Bhaskar Narulkar on behalf of the association.