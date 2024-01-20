 Goa to host ‘India International Music Week’ in February 2025
Goa to host ‘India International Music Week’ in February 2025

The announcement was made at the ‘Eurosonic Noordeslag’ currently underway at Groningen in the Netherlands.

Updated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Representative Image

Panaji: The India Music Exchange (IMX) on Friday announced that the ‘India International Music Week 2025’ will be held in Goa in February next year (2025).

IIMW '25 festival details

The IIMW ‘25 is a first-of-its-kind event in South Asia and will be a five-day global music trade conference and showcase festival -- a global gathering of like-minded artistes, event promoters, music labels, industry trailblazers and music enthusiasts. 

Focusing on emerging artistes and talent, the festival will have live performances across multiple stages by diverse artistes from around the world and India. 

The music conference to be simultaneously held will include panel discussions on market trends, workshops, artistes residencies, mixers, dinners, pitch sessions, music production residencies and regional tours for the participating professionals, artistes and members.

Eurosonic Noorderslag recruits new talents

Eurosonic Noorderslag is a non-profit organisation and independent platform dedicated to promoting and discovering new European and Dutch music.

Each January, ESNS showcases 350 emerging European artists. By night, European acts perform across 40 locations in the heart of Groningen from Wednesday to Friday, and Saturday presents upcoming Dutch artists in concert venue De Oosterpoort.

‘India Music Exchange’ (IMX) is an industry-led organisation brought together by key stakeholder representatives of performers, labels, publishers, venues, CMOs, and professionals in the Indian music industry. It aims to create and optimise opportunities for exchange that increase the presence of Indian artistes and music internationally.

