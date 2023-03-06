Goa: To boost tenants' panels, scientist moots changes to Land Revenue Code

Scientist Nandkumar Kamat has mooted amendments to the Land Revenue Code to increase the membership of the tenants associations.

Speaking at the Farmers Connect meet at Neura, Kamat Kamat said that the same can be done by introducing a couple of amendments to the Land Revenue Code.

“I had earlier submitted the amendments to late Vishnu Wagh as well as former MLA Francis Silveira and now I will submit the same to MLA Viresh Borkar to take up the same in the Assembly,” he added.

“I have already spoken to Secretary Revenue Sandeep Jacques as also Revenue Minister Babush Monserrate to hold a meeting and transfer the khazan land in the name of the farmers,” Kamat said.

“Also, in 2012, a law was mooted which had everything beneficial for the farmers like cooperative farming, technology, machinery, seeds, fertilizers, etc. But the sluice gates fishing lobby have done everything in their powers to stop the law from being introduced in the Assembly,” Kamat claimed.

Kamat further said that a report to resolve issues affecting khazan farming was submitted to the then CM Ravi Naik in 1992.

“Today, only 7000 of 18000 hectares of khazans are cultivated while 11000 hectares are fallow. Of the fallow khazans, mangroves have taken root in around 2,500 hectares,” he stated.